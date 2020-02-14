American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

American Superconductor stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Superconductor by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

