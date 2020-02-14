National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NNN stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 114,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

