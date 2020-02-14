Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Issued By KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

QSR stock opened at C$87.95 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$80.41 and a 12-month high of C$105.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$83.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

