CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$123.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.