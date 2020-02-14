SunTrust Banks Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of ST stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

