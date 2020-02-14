Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SNY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

