Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kemper Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE KMPR opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 972.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

