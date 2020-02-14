Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.53

Media stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of -2.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Apple’s ranking:

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,425.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.