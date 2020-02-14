Brokers Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:NCR opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. NCR has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

