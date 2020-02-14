Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Decreased by Analyst

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

