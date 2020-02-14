Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

