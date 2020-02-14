Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Getting Extremely Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Adobe’s score:

Adobe stock opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.07. Adobe has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $377.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

