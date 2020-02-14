Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercadolibre Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.10.

Shares of MELI opened at $718.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.88. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $356.00 and a 1-year high of $725.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 82,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

