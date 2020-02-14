LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for LCNB in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

LCNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.60.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,240 shares of company stock worth $170,272. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LCNB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LCNB by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LCNB by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

