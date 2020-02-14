Masco Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,714 shares of company stock valued at $16,632,204. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

