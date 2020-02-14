Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

