Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

