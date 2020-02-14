CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.