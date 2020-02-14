Loblaw Companies’ (L) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$63.01 and a 1-year high of C$76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.72.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6299998 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

