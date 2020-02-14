Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $234,972. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

