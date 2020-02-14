Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

