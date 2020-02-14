NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 163.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $312,970,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $114,237,000 after acquiring an additional 468,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,792,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

