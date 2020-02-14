ITM Power (LON:ITM) Downgraded by First Berlin

ITM Power (LON:ITM) was downgraded by First Berlin to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 60 ($0.79). First Berlin’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 147 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $685.78 million and a P/E ratio of -35.85. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 19.23 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.26.

In other ITM Power news, insider Rachel Louise Smith sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £24,426.28 ($32,131.39).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

