ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.