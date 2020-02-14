Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 170.37%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,051,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 403,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

