II-VI’s (IIVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

