II-VI’s (IIVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for EXACT Sciences
Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for EXACT Sciences
Sealed Air Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird
Sealed Air Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird
CVS Health Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer
CVS Health Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer
Loblaw Companies’ “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial
Loblaw Companies’ “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial
Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor
Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor
Computer Programs & Systems Upgraded at TheStreet
Computer Programs & Systems Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report