Financial Contrast: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) versus ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (NASDAQ:ELIO)

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Tesla -3.51% -13.68% -2.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tesla $24.58 billion 5.90 -$862.00 million ($4.92) -163.41

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 17 11 8 0 1.75

Tesla has a consensus target price of $427.41, suggesting a potential downside of 46.84%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Summary

Tesla beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

