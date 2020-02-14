Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDT) Critical Contrast

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.3, indicating that its share price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Rancher Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Rancher Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.00 $5.16 million N/A N/A Rancher Energy $1.18 million N/A -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Rancher Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Rancher Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Rancher Energy

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

