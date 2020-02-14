Head-To-Head Contrast: ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR $30.38 billion 2.00 $2.76 billion $1.09 19.25 ORION OYJ/ADR $1.18 billion 4.99 $224.45 million $0.80 25.98

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ORION OYJ/ADR. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORION OYJ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR N/A N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 19.06% 29.17% 19.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ORION OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORION OYJ/ADR pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR beats ORION OYJ/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions. The Secure Power business offers secure power services. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions. The company has a strategic partnership with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. to develop kami iron ore project. Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. Orion Oyj has a strategic alliance with Novan, Inc. to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates; and research collaboration with Fifth Corner Inc. to seek solutions to improve the quality of life of prostate cancer patients. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

