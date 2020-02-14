Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) to “Buy”

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Loop Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 769,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Loop Industries by 177.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 259,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

