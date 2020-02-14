Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $166.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $132.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $620.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $621.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $662.10 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $669.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,052. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 283,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

