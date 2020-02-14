Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Sell

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of MAXR opened at $18.85 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

