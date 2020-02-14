EnWave Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for EnWave in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on EnWave from C$2.60 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

ENW opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 million and a PE ratio of -76.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$2.66.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

