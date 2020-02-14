Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.45.

TD stock opened at C$74.97 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$71.22 and a one year high of C$77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$73.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

