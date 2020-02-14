LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

NYSE LCII opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $115.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LCI Industries by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

