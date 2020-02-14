Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Taubman Centers in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

