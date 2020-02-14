$810.24 Million in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $810.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $811.54 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $810.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 207.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

