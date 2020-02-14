Mobileiron (MOBL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mobileiron (NASDAQ: MOBL):

2/12/2020 – Mobileiron was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Mobileiron was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Mobileiron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Mobileiron was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Mobileiron was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Mobileiron was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Mobileiron was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759 over the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 777,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 372,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mobileiron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

