Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlantica Yield (AY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY):

2/10/2020 – Atlantica Yield was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Atlantica Yield had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Atlantica Yield was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Atlantica Yield was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Atlantica Yield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

1/15/2020 – Atlantica Yield was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/8/2020 – Atlantica Yield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

12/31/2019 – Atlantica Yield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -172.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Get Atlantica Yield PLC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 856,324 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.