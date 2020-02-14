Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/5/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “
- 1/30/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.
- 1/28/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.75 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
