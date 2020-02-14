Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

1/30/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/28/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Miragen Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.75 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

