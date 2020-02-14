Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.11 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report $951.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $944.68 million to $957.47 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $904.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.97 million.

Separately, Cfra lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

BF.B opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

