Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,121 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,301% compared to the average volume of 437 call options.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 257,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.26.

Avalara stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Avalara has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

