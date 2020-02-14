Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.36. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 4,775,634 shares traded.

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

