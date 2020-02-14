Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,283 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the average daily volume of 644 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of -0.57.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

