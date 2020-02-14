Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 1,683 call options.
Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.