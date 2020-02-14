Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,449 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the average volume of 862 call options.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

