Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,653 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,632% compared to the average volume of 756 call options.

Allergan stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.