Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,653 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,632% compared to the average volume of 756 call options.
Allergan stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.
Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.
Allergan Company Profile
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
