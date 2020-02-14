Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,073% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Shares of WH stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

