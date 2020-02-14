Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,036 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,214% compared to the typical volume of 155 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
