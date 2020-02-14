Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,036 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,214% compared to the typical volume of 155 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

