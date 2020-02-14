Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,543 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,460% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 put options.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

